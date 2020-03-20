Fred Alger Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,271 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

NYSE:SOI opened at $5.00 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $237.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

