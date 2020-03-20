Fred Alger Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $210,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.42. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $116.24 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

