Fred Alger Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

