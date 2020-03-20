Fred Alger Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

