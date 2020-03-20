Fred Alger Management LLC Has $30.96 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 366,809 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $30,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

