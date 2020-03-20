Fred Alger Management LLC Has $25.35 Million Position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,847 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.23% of Altaba worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Altaba by 116.6% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,894,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,598 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altaba by 120.9% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,297,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,870 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altaba by 108.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altaba by 2,446.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,786,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AABA stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. Altaba Inc has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

