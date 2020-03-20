Fred Alger Management LLC Has $21.49 Million Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Masco by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Masco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Masco by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 523,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 166,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

