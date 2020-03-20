Fred Alger Management LLC Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327,606 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.