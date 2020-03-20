Fred Alger Management LLC Has $14.14 Million Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,537 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.19% of XPO Logistics worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

XPO opened at $41.97 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

