Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PTC worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 456,216 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,494,000 after purchasing an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,197,000 after purchasing an additional 329,313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 976,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,703,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

