Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Ebix worth $25,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

In related news, CEO Robin Raina bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $54,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 186,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,593. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $13.99 on Friday. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $268.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.