Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 287,591 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.