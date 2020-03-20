Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Burlington Stores worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.52. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

