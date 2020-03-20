Fred Alger Management LLC Buys New Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 511,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,006,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.17% of LYFT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LYFT from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on LYFT to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

