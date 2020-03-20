Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 32,300 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter worth $4,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 271.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 425,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,883,000 after acquiring an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yandex by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

