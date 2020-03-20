Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 163,899 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 199.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,899 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

