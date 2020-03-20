Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 13,008 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total value of $4,591,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,066,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $244.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.73. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

