Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $224,201,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,111.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,384.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.30. The company has a market capitalization of $749.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

