Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,506 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

PBYI stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

