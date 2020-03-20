Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,915,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $53.60 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

