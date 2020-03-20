Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 579,086 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,086 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 266,296 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $13.21 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $570.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

