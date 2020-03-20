Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 21,286 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,286.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 573,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $239,812,000 after acquiring an additional 73,215 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $72,820,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $427.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $715.00 and a 200 day moving average of $434.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research lowered Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

