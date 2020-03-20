Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.00 ($74.42).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €34.95 ($40.64) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.31.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

