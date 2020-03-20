Frank D. Gibeau Sells 270,127 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,672,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zynga stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 13,797.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,294,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.