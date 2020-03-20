FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FXTGY stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.