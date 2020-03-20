FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FXTGY stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company also provides property management services; and mortgage advisory and brokerage services, as well as related products.

