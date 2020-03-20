FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,651.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

