Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Down 8.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $23.29, approximately 2,557,442 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,001,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Specifically, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $331,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,281 shares of company stock worth $2,075,615. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSCT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

