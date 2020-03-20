FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and equipment for cement and mineral industries. It operates through the following segments: Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement. The Customer Services segment consists of full suite of parts, services, and maintenance solutions.

