Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Flowserve traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 18887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
In related news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.
About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)
Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).
