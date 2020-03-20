Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Flowserve traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 18887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Flowserve by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after acquiring an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Flowserve by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,745,000 after acquiring an additional 183,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

