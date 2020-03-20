Five Below’s (FIVE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.16.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,943 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,185,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $61,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 239,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.