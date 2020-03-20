Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,185,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 239,224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.16.

FIVE opened at $52.27 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

