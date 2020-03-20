First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.