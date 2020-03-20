First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.87

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

