First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il decreased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 278,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAM opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

