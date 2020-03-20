First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 165,354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CVS Health worth $73,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.32.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

