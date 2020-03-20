First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,762 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $86,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $84.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

