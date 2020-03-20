First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,527 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $141,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

