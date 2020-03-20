First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,591,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $140,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

