First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 76,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,506 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $138,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $30.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

