First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,365 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,365 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $164,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $161.13 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17. The firm has a market cap of $169.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

