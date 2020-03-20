First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of United Technologies worth $136,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $83.76 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

