First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,186 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $97,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SDY opened at $78.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

