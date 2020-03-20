First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,185 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Target worth $109,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura reduced their price objective on Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

