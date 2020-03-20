First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,902,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,892 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $124,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

USMV stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78.

