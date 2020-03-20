First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $94.38 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,452 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $94,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $61.41 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

