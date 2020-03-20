First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $84.51 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 311.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $84,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

ET stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.39%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

