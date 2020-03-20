First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $75.99 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $75,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $408.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $555.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.37. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.06 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

