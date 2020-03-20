First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $252.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $252,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,111.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,384.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

