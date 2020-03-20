First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $120.53 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Boeing worth $120,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $427,012,000 after acquiring an additional 237,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.41 and its 200 day moving average is $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.98.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

