First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $104.48 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 671,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $104,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after buying an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after buying an additional 60,186 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.12. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

